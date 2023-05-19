Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after buying an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after buying an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after buying an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

CRS stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 112.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

