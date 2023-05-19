Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XENE opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.