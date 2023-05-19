Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 25.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of LXFR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

