Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

SouthState Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,930 shares of company stock worth $4,125,195 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $64.95 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

