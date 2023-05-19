Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,071 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1,329.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 102,540 shares of company stock worth $1,988,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of BY opened at $18.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $685.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.