Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,868 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

