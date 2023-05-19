Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,083 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

