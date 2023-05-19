Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,189 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.45 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $922.99 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -157.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

