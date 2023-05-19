Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,778 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Primerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 1.6 %

Primerica stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

