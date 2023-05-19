Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,779 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its position in InfuSystem by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InfuSystem by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.