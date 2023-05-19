Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,240 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

