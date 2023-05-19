Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,087 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 687,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

DRVN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

