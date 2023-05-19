Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

