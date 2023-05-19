Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

