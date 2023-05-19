Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

