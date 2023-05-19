ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $510.17 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.