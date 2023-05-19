ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE:NOW opened at $510.17 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.12.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
