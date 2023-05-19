Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $66.25 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

