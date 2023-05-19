Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,036 shares of company stock worth $3,469,694. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

