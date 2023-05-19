Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.