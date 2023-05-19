Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

