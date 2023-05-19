Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $548,120.59 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of SNAP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.
Snap Company Profile
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
