Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $548,120.59 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

