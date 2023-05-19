SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Lawrence Marcus Sells 200,000 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.83 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

