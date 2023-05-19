State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.