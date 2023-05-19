State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

