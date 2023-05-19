State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $582,000 Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Stock Up 0.3 %

AVD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.