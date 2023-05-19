State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $590,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.