State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 470 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $729,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 48.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ameresco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

