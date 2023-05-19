Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:J opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

