Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $36.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ONON. Bank of America raised their price target on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.94.
ON Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 379.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
