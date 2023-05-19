STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.51 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.