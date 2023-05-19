Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.57

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.57 and last traded at $148.16, with a volume of 334741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

