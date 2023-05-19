Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

