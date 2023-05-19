Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,600 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.