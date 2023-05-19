Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Progyny stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

