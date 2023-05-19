Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,306.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -38.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.