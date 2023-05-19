Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.