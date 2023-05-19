Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnPro Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.