Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 759.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $480,475. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

