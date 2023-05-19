Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $19,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 337.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 213,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $63.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

