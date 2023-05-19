Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,933,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.54 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.