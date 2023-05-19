Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.