Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Integer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

