Swiss National Bank Buys 2,600 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NUS opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

