Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Stories

