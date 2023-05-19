Swiss National Bank Buys 3,700 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 154.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 995.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

