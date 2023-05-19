Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CBIZ by 581.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 369,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $50.20 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,326 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

