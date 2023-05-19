Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 31.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

