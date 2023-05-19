Swiss National Bank Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $765,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.6 %

ESAB stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

