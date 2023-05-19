Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 169.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,509 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a PEG ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.85. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.