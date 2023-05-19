Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 618,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alight were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Alight by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

ALIT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

